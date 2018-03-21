Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United star £70million star has agreed Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told star player David de Gea that a transfer move for Gareth Bale is in place for the summer.

This huge development comes via a conversation between De Gea and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos together on international duty, according to Don Balon.

The 27-year-old has supposedly let slip that Mourinho’s told him a deal is all but done for Bale to move to Old Trafford next season, according to the report above.

This follows another recent report from Don Balon that the Red Devils were prepared to pay £70million to sign Bale, with the club certainly in need of his quality and pace in attack.

The Wales international may have struggled at the Bernabeu in recent times, but has long been regarded as one of the finest wingers and forwards in the European game.

Some of the best form of Bale’s career came in the Premier League with Tottenham, and a move back to England could be just what he needs to kick-start his career again.

The 28-year-old could be an upgrade out wide on the out-of-form Alexis Sanchez, who has made a hugely disappointing start to life at Old Trafford.

The Chile international has struggled to settle in a number of roles, and the addition of Bale could free him up to find a more central position in games, where he often did the most damage during his Arsenal days.

Don Balon add that Mourinho has stressed the signing of Bale is on its way to help boost his chances of persuading De Gea to stay at the club amid transfer speculation over his future as well in recent times.