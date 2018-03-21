Alexis Sanchez ‘looks like a lost boy’ and like he regrets leaving Arsenal for Manchester United

Manchester United sources have made the astonishing claim that Alexis Sanchez has got off to a nightmare start at Old Trafford off the pitch as well as on it.

The Chile international became one of the most high-profile transfers of the season when he left Arsenal for United in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January.

MORE: Agreement in place: €80million Manchester United transfer target set for summer transfer

However, it’s all been a big disappointment for Sanchez at United so far, with the 29-year-old only scoring one goal in his first ten games and struggling to find a suitable role in Jose Mourinho’s side.

According to the Daily Mail, Sanchez also looks an isolated and unhappy figure away from the field, with sources stating he has the look of a player who doesn’t want to be there and who is having ‘second thoughts’ about the move he made this winter.

The Mail also quotes sources stating worrying similarities between Sanchez and former United winger Angel Di Maria, who arrived as a big name signing surrounded by plenty of hype and excitement but who left a major flop after just one season.

‘He looks like someone who doesn’t want to be here,’ a United source told the Mail.

‘The whole thing doesn’t seem right and he looks like a lost boy. It was the same with Di Maria.’