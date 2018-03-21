Barcelona cleared to seal huge transfer after major Manchester United decision

Barcelona look in the clear to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann as Manchester United focus on signing Gareth Bale instead.

This is according to Don Balon, who suggest Jose Mourinho has made the Real Madrid winger his priority target in attack for the summer, giving Barca a boost in their pursuit of Griezmann.

Both Bale and Griezmann are among the finest attacking players in Europe on their day, with the Sun reporting both players were on Mourinho’s agenda earlier this season.

Still, Don Balon’s latest report suggests United are purely focusing on signing Bale, with the Wales international perhaps an easier target to obtain due to his struggles at the Bernabeu.

This could mean Real look to offload him this summer, as has been suggested by other recent transfer speculation.

Just yesterday, Don Balon claimed the 28-year-old was aware this would be his final season in Madrid after an injury-hit spell.

Griezmann, meanwhile, looks in some of the best form of his career right now and Barcelona’s interest makes him a more ambitious signing for the Red Devils.

Don Balon suggest a swap deal for the France international involving Ousmane Dembele is a possibility this summer.