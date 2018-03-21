Next Arsenal manager odds: Chelsea & Liverpool heroes among favourites to replace Arsene Wenger

The next Arsenal manager might come along sooner than expected after the disastrous form of the club under Arsene Wenger this season.

Let’s face it, with a Europa League win now surely needed to ensure this season is any kind of success, it seems most likely the next Arsenal manager won’t have Champions League football when he takes the job – inexcusable for a club of this size.

But who will the next Arsenal manager be? Rumours have been flying around for some time now, but if you’re a fan of online gambling and want to put some money on it, this list below might be of some interest.

Here’s the bookies’ favourites to be the next Arsenal manager as things stand…

Next Arsenal manager odds (Sky Bet)

Joachim Low

The clear favourite at 3/1, Joachim Low has impressed in charge of the German national team and recent reports suggested he was seen as the strongest candidate by many inside the Emirates Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti

Experienced and a proven winner at club level, Arsenal could certainly do worse than taking a fairly safe bet on former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who is 9/4 for the job, and who won the double in his first season the last time he took up a job in England.

Massimiliano Allegri

Another Italian, Massimiliano Allegri has done fine work with Juventus and even though Arsenal would surely be a step down at this point, he must be tempted to try his luck in the Premier League. He’s 7/1 to be next Arsenal manager.

Brendan Rodgers

He may have divided opinion at Liverpool, but 9/1 Brendan Rodgers could be worth a gamble for the Gunners as he guarantees entertaining, attack-minded football and seems to know how to get the best out of young players.

Mikel Arteta

Supposedly Wenger’s preferred candidate to succeed him, Mikel Arteta has impressed as part of the Manchester City coaching staff and has a connection with Arsenal, so he’s a decent shout at 10/1.