Real Madrid looking to seal departures of out-of-favour €44M Los Blancos duo

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to get rid of Los Blancos duo Lucas Silva and Fabio Coentrao, who are both currently out-on-loan away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

This is according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, who are stating that Madrid president Florentino Perez is eager to seal transfers away for the pair.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Los Blancos chief is disappointed with how the two transfers have turned out for his side, and wants them gone in the summer.

Since joining the club from Benfica in the summer of 2011 for a fee of €30M (fee as per the Independent), Coentrao has been fairly disappointing for the Spanish giants.

The defender has only managed to make a total of 106 appearances for the current European champions, with the majority of these coming in his first three seasons with the club.

As for Silva, his stay in the Spanish capital since his arrival from Brazilian side Cruzeiro for a fee of €14M (fee as per the Guardian), has been even more disappointing.

The midfielder only managed to make nine appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side before he was loaned out to Marseille and former side Cruzeiro.

Should Madrid end up securing the departures of both Coentrao and Silva, it’ll be interesting to see if Real manage to claim back any money for the duo.