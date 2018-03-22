AC Milan transfer news: €30m price-tag for Argentine ace, plus La Liga star eyed

AC Milan are enjoying a resurgence under Gennaro Gattuso currently, while they continue to be linked with reinforcements this summer.

After a disappointing start to the campaign under former boss Vincenzo Montella, a change was made in November and Gattuso has transformed the outlook at the San Siro.

While their Europa League hopes were ended in the last round, they’re firmly back in the hunt for a top four finish in Serie A, while they will also contest the Coppa Italia final.

Much of what they do this summer in the transfer market will likely be dictated by the budget set if they qualify for the Champions League, but transfer speculation continues to filter out.

According to Calciomercato, Milan have been quoted a valuation of €30m for Boca Juniors forward Cristian Pavon, which they are seemingly unwilling to meet.

The 22-year-old has five goals and nine assists in 21 appearances this season and has the versatility to play right across the front line. Coupled with his age and talent, that unsurprisingly makes him an attractive transfer target.

However, the report suggests that he will slip down Milan’s list of transfer targets, as understandably, that’s a lot of money and a potential risk as he’ll still have to adapt to life in Europe and prove his quality at a higher level.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri haven’t had the best return from their attacking options this season, with youngster Patrick Cutrone emerging as their top goalscorer with 15 in all competitions.

Andre Silva has started to find his feet having bagged back-to-back match winning goals in Serie A, but Nikola Kalinic’s struggles continue with just four goals in 30 appearances.

Coupled with the fact that he was dropped from the squad last weekend against Chievo with Gattuso revealing to the media that he wasn’t impressed with his application in training, that surely raises doubts over his future at the club.

In turn, a replacement may be necessary and Calciomercato report that Sevilla forward Luis Muriel could fill the void. Milan suffer with a lack of pace in the current line-up and so while he isn’t prolific, the Colombian could address that issue and give them a different option.

Further, he has experience in Serie A following previous stints at Udinese and Sampdoria, and so depending on Sevilla’s demands, he could be a sensible addition.