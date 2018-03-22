Arsenal fans won’t like latest Jack Wilshere update, fears grow over exit

Having come through the youth ranks at Arsenal and established himself as a fan favourite in the senior side, Jack Wilshere is undoubtedly a popular figure at the Emirates.

The 26-year-old has been blighted by injuries throughout his career, but has made 190 appearances for the Gunners in total having joined them as a youngster back in 2001.

Wilshere has seemingly put his injury troubles behind following a successful loan stint at Bournemouth last season, while he has been a regular starter for Arsene Wenger’s side this season, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

However, that doesn’t appear to be enough to fully convince Arsenal to push ahead with contract talks and secure his long-term future, as The Mirror claim that the club aren’t willing to change their offer of a renewal which involves a pay-cut.

Given his popularity with the fans and his important role in the team, it would be a huge blow for Arsenal to lose Wilshere this summer, a decision that would undoubtedly go down very badly with supporters.

Nevertheless, with no progress seemingly being made and just a matter of months left until he becomes a free agent, the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Everton are all specifically mentioned as being interested in the England international and so fears will be growing that he could be forced to move on.

In contrast, those clubs mentioned above could all be growing in confidence over their ability to prise him away from Arsenal based on this latest development, as it remains to be seen whether or not the north London giants are willing to change their stance and do what it takes to get him to commit.

For those hoping they do offer a better deal to keep Wilshere happy, it doesn’t look particularly positive. However, there is of course still time for negotiations to secure a more positive outcome from an Arsenal perspective.