Arsenal scout €40million star who’d solve problem position ahead of potential transfer

Arsenal have been scouting highly-rated Benfica defender Ruben Dias and have reportedly been told to pay €40million for the transfer.

This seems a decent price to pay as the talented youngster actually has a buy-out clause worth €60million, so Arsenal would be getting him on the cheap really.

This is according to claims by Portuguese source Record, translated by Sport Witness, who also report Arsenal scouted Dias alongside other players at a recent Benfica game.

Dias, 20, could be an ideal long-term solution for the Gunners in that problem area of defence, with the club looking in dire need of replacing some of their current crop.

Per Mertesacker will be retiring in the summer, while Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi have not looked at their best this season.

Arsene Wenger does have some youngsters to choose from in that position, but Rob Holding and Calum Chambers have not really lived up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium.

Dias could prove a snip if he does move for the price quoted above and ends up fulfilling his enormous potential in the Premier League.