Barcelona star drops major hint on future, key condition involved in decision

There remains a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Andres Iniesta’s future at Barcelona, but he has dropped a hint that he could prioritise staying.

The 33-year-old has been with the Catalan giants since 1996, coming through the youth ranks to make 663 appearances for the senior side, winning countless trophies and individual accolades along the way.

However, as he enters the latter stages of his career, it has naturally led to question marks over how long he will remain at the Nou Camp as although he hasn’t suffered a damaging decline, it’s to be expected that he has had a dip.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Spanish international revealed this month that he will make a decision over his future before the end of April, with a prolonged stay at Barcelona or a potentially lucrative move to China being the two options on the table.

Iniesta has now provided an update on his current position, and it sounds as though he will possibly prioritise staying at Barcelona, provided that his body doesn’t let him down, while he has no intention of joining a rival with whom he could face his current club.

“If injuries respect me, I can see myself in the Barcelona XI for the next two years,” he told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, as reported by The Express.

“I would not go anywhere to compete against my club, all scenarios that are not competing against Barcelona are possible.”

Iniesta deserves plenty of praise and respect for being so honest with himself, as while he could easily remain at Barcelona for the rest of his career having recently signed a new contract, he doesn’t want to tarnish his own legacy by overstaying and not being able to be as influential as possible.

In turn, should injuries, fitness and general fatigue be too much for him, then perhaps a move to China, following what will undoubtedly be an emotional goodbye, could be a sensible choice for him.