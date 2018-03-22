Chelsea handed major boost in potential Conte replacement search, rivals withdraw interest

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte continues to be linked with an exit this summer, and the Blues have reportedly received a boost in their search for a replacement.

As noted by Football.London, the speculation surrounding the Italian tactician’s future is ongoing, with an apparent possibility that he could move on in the coming months.

After securing the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, things have proven to be much more difficult this time round for Conte, as Chelsea have already fallen short in the Champions League and league.

The FA Cup is still an objective, but overall it’s been a disappointing campaign for the Blues and as reported by Le Parisien, if the Chelsea hierarchy wish to make a change, they may have just been handed a major boost.

It’s claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have dropped their interest in Luis Enrique as a successor for Unai Emery. The 46-year-old is also under pressure as his contract expires this summer while he was unable to end PSG’s frustration in Europe after another early Champions League exit.

However, based on this report, it doesn’t look as though Enrique will arrive to replace him, and it’s even claimed that he is ‘heading towards’ Chelsea instead.

It remains to be seen if that is indeed the case as there has been no official word from any party concerned that a change will even be made.

Considering the drop off and all the speculation of tension and anger between Conte and board over transfers, as noted by The Express, there are a lot of rumours to suggest that there could be an opening in west London this summer.

Enrique would certainly be qualified to step in if he is a target, having won two La Liga titles, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup during a successful stint with Barcelona between 2014 and 2017 before stepping down last summer.