Gareth Bale next club odds: Who could potentially sign Wales star?

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could be in line to make a big-money move back to the Premier League – with several teams linked to the Welshman.

Bale has been in imperious form for his country Wales against China, scoring two goals in the first-half, including a wonderful solo effort.

READ MORE: Gareth Bale sends message to Real Madrid with superb goal for Wales vs China

The 28-year-old forward has enjoyed a successful spell with the La Liga giants, winning multiple titles, including three Champions League, and a La Liga title, however he has been hampered by injuries throughout his time at the club and is rumoured to be on the verge of leaving this summer.

This season he has made 29 appearances in all competitions and still posts impressive numbers; scoring 12 goals and seven assists in that time, but hasn’t feature prominently for manager, Zinedine Zidane.

Bale has also been linked by Don Balon with a possible move to Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho said to be keeping an eye on the developments between the Welshman and Los Blancos.

However, according to various bookmakers, Bale could find himself returning to former club Tottenham, London giants Chelsea, and PSG.

Gareth Bale next club odds

Man Utd – 6/1

Chelsea – 6/1

Spurs – 12/1

Man City – 20/1

PSG – 33/1

Liverpool – 33/1

Arsenal – 66/1

Juventus – 66/1