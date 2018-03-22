James Milner joins Twitter and Liverpool star instantly mocks himself with hilariously boring post

It’s finally happened – James Milner has joined Twitter today after spending years in the social media wilderness.

Versatile Liverpool man Milner has been in very good form this season for the Reds, having played in midfield for Jurgen Klopp’s side recently.

Until now Milner had been characterised on Twitter by the famous @BoringMilner parody account.

The parody account was first created in 2013. It has proven to be extremely popular with many football fans around the globe as has amassed just under 600,000 Twitter followers.

The @BoringMilner account often mocks the ex-England international with humorous posts which portray him as being somewhat boring.

And the 32-year-old has finally introduced himself to the social networking site with a fantastic post displaying self-deprecation as he mimics his famous parody account.

The person behind the account welcomed the real James Milner to Twitter in typical fashion.

You know you’ve made it when someone makes a parody account of you. Welcome to Twitter @JamesMilner — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) March 22, 2018

Here are some of the best tweets from @BoringMilner:

I just told Paul Pogba that was my favourite dab of the season. He said What are you on about? I said For the handball. He just stormed off. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) January 15, 2017

I just said to Jurgen that after that performance we should reject all offers for Mo Salah this Summer. He said thanks for that great advice, James. I said thanks, anytime. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) March 17, 2018

I’m trying to decide how to best prepare for the Man Utd v Liverpool derby tomorrow. What do you guys think? — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) March 9, 2018

Firmino just said to me he thinks we’re definitely through. I said That's all well and good Roberto, but the tie’s not over yet. He said But we're 5-0 up James. I said We could lose 6-0 in the second leg. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) February 14, 2018

The weather forecast said it was going to snow this week, and it was right because it definitely has been snowing this week. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) February 28, 2018

Klopp just said I'll see you next year, James. I said but I'll see you tomorrow. Then I realised it was a joke because it's New Years Eve. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) December 31, 2016

Just wished Steven Gerrard a happy birthday but he must have lost signal because he stopped replying to me. pic.twitter.com/4ko5Lpu9iy — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) May 30, 2015