James Milner joins Twitter and Liverpool star instantly mocks himself with hilariously boring post

It’s finally happened – James Milner has joined Twitter today after spending years in the social media wilderness.

Versatile Liverpool man Milner has been in very good form this season for the Reds, having played in midfield for Jurgen Klopp’s side recently.

Until now Milner had been characterised on Twitter by the famous @BoringMilner parody account.

The parody account was first created in 2013. It has proven to be extremely popular with many football fans around the globe as has amassed just under 600,000 Twitter followers.

The @BoringMilner account often mocks the ex-England international with humorous posts which portray him as being somewhat boring.

And the 32-year-old has finally introduced himself to the social networking site with a fantastic post displaying self-deprecation as he mimics his famous parody account.

The person behind the account welcomed the real James Milner to Twitter in typical fashion.

Here are some of the best tweets from @BoringMilner:

