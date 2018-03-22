Juventus face major concern, Euro giants circle for influential figure

Juventus have enjoyed a great deal of success since Massimiliano Allegri took charge in 2014, but reports claim they could be under pressure to keep him.

The Italian tactician has delivered three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and two runs to the Champions League final in his stint in charge thus far, maintaining an impressive level of consistency and success.

SEE MORE: Juventus transfer news: Scouts watch World Cup winner ahead of summer swoop

In turn, the Turin giants will be desperate to see him stay at the club for the foreseeable future, but that task could be set to become increasingly difficult.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United all have their eyes on Allegri as a potential solution to their own problems.

All four clubs have fallen below expected standards this season, whether that be a failure to successfully compete on a domestic level or in Europe, and more has undoubtedly been demanded.

Given his track record in Italy, which also saw him win a league title with AC Milan in 2011, Allegri has the experience, pedigree and tactical know-how to seemingly deliver on all fronts and so it’s no surprise that there is plenty of interest in his services.

Although he has a contract in place until 2020, as per Calciomercato, there could be a genuine question to be asked about how long he can see himself staying with Juventus.

While he’ll undoubtedly be desperate to continue to win major honours and is at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, sweeping up domestically each year may warrant a desire for a new challenge sooner rather than later. Time will tell if the right opportunity presents itself this summer and if Allegri is indeed ready to move on.