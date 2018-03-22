Liverpool in pole position to sign £50m Arsenal & Manchester United transfer target who loves Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are reportedly the favourites to seal the transfer of Napoli midfielder Jorginho ahead of rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Reds would be likely to win any direct transfer battle against those two clubs for a variety of reasons, while the deal would likely cost them around £50million.

The Brazilian-born Italy international has shone in Serie A in recent times and looks the ideal replacement for contract rebel Emre Can, whom the Mirror suggest is looking likely to leave Anfield to return to former club Bayern Munich in the summer.

Jorginho looks a necessary purchase if such an important player does quit the Reds, and it’s looking good for Jurgen Klopp at the moment.

The Mirror state that Liverpool would likely have the edge over Arsenal due to looking more than likely to be playing in the Champions League next season.

On top of that, the Merseyside giants could also pip United to Jorginho’s signature due to the player’s own admiration of Klopp’s attacking style of football, claim the Mirror.

Despite not initially convincing everyone when he took charge at Anfield, the German tactician is really starting to work his magic for the club and it’s clear his methods are a big lure to some quality players.