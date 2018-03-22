Manchester United’s stunning 2018/19 XI with seven new signings: Raids on Chelsea & Tottenham lined up as Jose Mourinho bids to close the gap on Manchester City

Manchester United could be set for a major transfer overhaul this summer if recent speculation is anything to go by.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has never been one to shy away from spending huge sums on the world’s biggest names, and that need arguably looks greater than ever with the club falling so far behind rivals Manchester City this season.

You can bet Pep Guardiola will have earned more financial backing from his club and will look to make his squad even stronger for next season, with the onus on United to prove they can spend as wisely.

Here’s a look at how the club could potentially line up next season if they land the players they’re being linked with in key positions…

Defence

United have as many as five main targets in defence that could see the club make wholesale changes to their back line next season.

According to the Daily Mirror, Raphael Varane and Toby Alderweireld are among those being targeted at centre-back, while Danny Rose is an option to strengthen at left-back as Luke Shaw makes the headlines again for all the wrong reasons.

Another recent report from the Mirror also claims United have made an initial approach over signing Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, so United’s defence in 2018/19 could be completely unrecognisable from this year’s unit.

Finally, there could even be a change in goal as Don Balon claim Mourinho has held initial talks over signing Barcelona ‘keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but only if David de Gea leaves amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid.