Manchester United line up Paul Pogba’s FAVOURITE manager to replace Jose Mourinho

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make their decision in the Jose Mourinho vs Paul Pogba battle.

According to reports in Italy, the Red Devils are firmly in the French midfielder’s camp as they weigh up what to do about the duo who just won’t get on at Old Trafford.

Mourinho and Pogba have clashed on a number of occasions this season and there has been much debate about who’s really at fault.

The Portuguese is widely seen as having not played the 25-year-old in his best position, while Gary Neville sides with the manager and says the player needs to improve his concentration and consistency.

Still, Calciomercato report that United’s struggles under Mourinho have led them to look at Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as a potential replacement in the Red Devils hot seat.

The Italian tactician has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea in recent times after impressing hugely in Turin.

United could do with a change and Allegri looks one of the freshest managerial minds in Europe right now, winning numerous honours and reaching two Champions League finals with Juve.

On top of that, he worked with Pogba in the past and seemed to get the best out of him, so it could be the perfect move for United to keep their star player happy and finally get him to reach his full potential in England.