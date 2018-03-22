Man United post sorry official statement as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is let go… again

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a Manchester United player no more after the club released him for the second time in less than a year.

The 36-year-old tore sh*t up in his first season for the Red Devils, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

He was released last summer at the end of his initial one-year contract due to a serious knee injury, but continued to use the club’s training facilities before re-signing for United in August.

Zlatan’s second coming has been much less impressive. Since returning to the pitch in November, he has scored just once in seven appearance this season.

His final goal for United came in December’s humiliating 2-1 loss at Bristol City.

United broke the news of Zlatan’s departure with a short statement on their official website. It read: “Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract with immediate effect.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future.”

Such a brief, impersonal statement is a pretty sorry way to wave goodbye to a self-proclaimed football god.

Where next for Zlatan? The MLS? Hollywood? Or back to his home planet?

Fan reaction to Zlatan’s United exit?

Legend of football and left his impact on this club in a very short time, Thank you Zlatan. pic.twitter.com/VGE7l8CLhB — James (@jaymufc124) March 22, 2018

In all seriousness though, Zlatan was good individually, but not collectively. He contributed to much of our 2016/17 season and it’s sad to see that a major injury has probably ended his career at the highest level. — Asit. (@CalcioElemento) March 22, 2018

“Lions don’t compare themselves with Humans ”

Thanks for everything “god of the arena” King Zlatan — Gregory Elias Juma (@gregju_ma) March 22, 2018

Another one ruined by jose. bye zlatan . legend — Stuart Ryan (@StuartR42182323) March 22, 2018