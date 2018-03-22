Manchester United must pay £105million to seal forward transfer following scouting mission

Manchester United and other clubs must reportedly pay Juventus’ asking price of £105million if they hope to seal the transfer of Paulo Dybala any time soon.

The Argentina international is currently being linked most strongly with Atletico Madrid but appears to have been on United’s radar for some time as well.

MORE: Barcelona warned £89million star could be tempted by Manchester United transfer

The Sun linked the Red Devils with Dybala earlier this season in a potential swap deal, though this never materialised, while TMW recently reported that the club scouted the player in the Champions League match between Tottenham and Juventus at Wembley, in which he ended up scoring the winner.

There certainly seems room in this United squad for a quality attacker like Dybala, who has shone as one of the finest in Europe in recent times.

The 24-year-old has an impressive record of 63 goals in 129 games for Juve despite not being an out-and-out striker, and could be an upgrade on the under-performing Alexis Sanchez in attack for Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, the Daily Mail claim Dybala would cost £105m, which is certainly not beyond United but could be a lot considering the options they already have up front.

The Mail’s report also suggests Atletico Madrid are pushing strongest for the former Palermo man at the moment due to eyeing up as the ideal candidate to replace Antoine Griezmann, who looks set to move to Barcelona this summer.