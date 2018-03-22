Jose Mourinho submits FIVE-man wish-list to Manchester United in STUNNING squad overhaul

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly put together a stunning five-man transfer wish-list to the Red Devils board.

According to the Metro, Mourinho has asked United to deliver at least three of these five defensive targets as he seeks to balance out his squad at Old Trafford.

Having strengthened significantly up front in recent transfer windows with moves for Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, it now looks time to tighten up at the back.

It’s claimed the Portuguese is eyeing up big-name raids on the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and two players from Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Here’s the full list below…

Toby Alderweireld

First up, Spurs centre-back Toby Alderweireld is said to be a prime target, with the Belgian likely to cost around £50million.

One of the most solid defenders in Europe, Alderweireld could be an ideal signing to provide an upgrade on struggling stars such as Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Chelsea have also been linked with Alderweireld, but United seem confident they can win the race for his signature this summer.

Danny Rose

In a second raid on Tottenham, United boss Mourinho has also requested the signing of Danny Rose at left-back.

The 27-year-old may not have been a regular for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season, but remains in favour for England, getting a call-up ahead of Luke Shaw.

Rose may now be just the man to replace Shaw after his struggles at Old Trafford.