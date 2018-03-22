Man Utd ace provides PERFECT response to PROVE POINT after Mourinho criticism

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has been very critical of his side over the past fortnight, but he’s seemingly got the right reaction from one man.

From his 12-minute rant in a press conference last week to publicly slamming his players despite their 2-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup, the Portuguese tactician isn’t happy.

One player in particular has grabbed the headlines though, as aside from berating Luke Shaw from the sidelines in the first half at Old Trafford against Brighton, he replaced him at the interval and again criticised him after the game.

Coupled with speculation of a training-ground bust-up, it looks as though the 22-year-old’s future at Old Trafford is bleak again, but according to the Manchester Evening News, he’s undoubtedly shown the right response.

It’s reported that Shaw has been putting in extra training sessions while some of his teammates have been called up for international duty during the break, while others have taken the opportunity to go on holiday and have a break.

Instead, he’s busy grafting at Carrington, and so whether or not he can change Mourinho’s mind remains to be seen, which in turn could secure a long-term future at Man Utd. Based on everything that’s been said though, it may take a lot more before he’s guaranteed a future at the club.