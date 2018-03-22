Man Utd fans may have seen LAST of star man, announcement expected THIS WEEK

After making such a positive impact at Man Utd when he arrived at Old Trafford, the club could be set to bid farewell to a star name this week, according to reports.

Injury troubles have been a major issue this season as they’ve limited Zlatan Ibrahimovic to just seven appearances, and that followed on from 28 goals in 46 appearances last year as he picked up the Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield in his first campaign in England.

Having endured a frustrating year this time round, ESPN report that Man Utd supporters may have had their last look at him on the pitch in a Red Devils jersey already as it’s claimed that the Swedish forward is set to move Stateside and play in MLS with an announcement set for this week.

At this stage of his career, it seems like a sensible decision especially coming off the back of the serious knee injury that he suffered last season and having been pushed down the pecking order at Old Trafford by Romelu Lukaku.

While an argument could be made that a fully fit Ibrahimovic could still have a major impact at a top European club, this report would suggest that he’s ready to head across the pond and embark on a new challenge in his illustrious career.

It won’t be a costly loss for Utd based on his inactivity this season, as they won’t exactly be missing too much. What it does raise though is the need for depth and quality behind Lukaku, which could push them into making a move in the transfer marker this summer to bring in a replacement and top-class competition.