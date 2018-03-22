Manchester City put together £305million package to beat Manchester United & Real Madrid to superstar transfer

Manchester City are reportedly ready to put together a stunning £305million transfer package to beat Manchester United and Real Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Pep Guardiola could be handed huge funds to complete this incredible deal, and may also offer Raheem Sterling as part of a swap deal, bringing its total value to roughly £305m, according to Diario Gol.

MORE: Pep Guardiola eyes ’emergency’ signing of £43m Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target for Man City

Neymar is one of the best attacking players in the world and would fit in perfectly at the Etihad Stadium, even if City aren’t exactly short of quality up front after a hugely successful season.

The Brazil international has also been targeted by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, as also mentioned in Diario Gol’s report, while Don Balon also recently linked the player as an ambitious target for Manchester United.

Neymar only moved to PSG from Barcelona last summer and it would be something of a surprise to see him move again so soon.

Still, the lure of playing in the Premier League or for a more prestigious name like Real Madrid is likely to play on Neymar’s mind at some point in his career.

The 26-year-old will want to see himself as a realistic contender for the Ballon d’Or in the near future and that would surely only come by playing in the biggest competitions and winning the biggest prizes, with the Premier League some way ahead of Ligue 1 on that front and Real Madrid recently showing they’re still bigger contenders for the Champions League at the moment.