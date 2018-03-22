Manchester United transfer news: Mourinho claims £70m signing agreed, World Cup winner targeted, £105m asking price for forward

Here’s the latest Manchester United transfer news as Premier League football gets put to one side during the international break.

The Red Devils must be using this time away from focusing on matches to look ahead for the summer, with big plans seemingly in place if recent rumours are anything to go by.

We’ve rounded up the biggest United stories for you below, with some exciting news coming out of Old Trafford today…

Jose Mourinho talks up Gareth Bale transfer – FULL STORY

Manchester United may have a deal more or less wrapped up for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, according to reports in Spain.

Don Balon claims David de Gea has informed Madrid captain Sergio Ramos of Jose Mourinho’s claim that a £70million deal for Bale looks on the cards for the summer.

The Wales international has been linked with the Red Devils in the past and makes sense as a target due to the current struggles of Alexis Sanchez in attack.

Jerome Boateng transfer battle – FULL STORY

Manchester United could also be looking for a big name to strengthen at the back, with the Sun claiming they’re in for Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng.

The Germany international has won the lot in his career for club and country and would undoubtedly make a great fit at a club like United.

Jose Mourinho could certainly do with an upgrade on players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, so Boateng would be ideal if they can beat the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona to his signature.

Paulo Dybala to cost £105million – FULL STORY

Finally, there’s an update on the Paulo Dybala transfer saga as it’s claimed Juventus want as much as £105million for the Argentine forward.

TMW recently claimed the Red Devils were scouting Dybala in Juve’s Champions League game against Tottenham at Wembley, and he impressed with the winning goal that night.

Atletico Madrid are also said to be in the running as they look for a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, but the Daily Mail state Juventus are asking for £105m to let him go this summer.

MORE: Manchester United’s stunning 2018/19 XI with seven new signings