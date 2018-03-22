Real Madrid exit touted, Liverpool battle Italian giants for Spanish starlet

It’s been a real struggle for Real Madrid youngster Dani Ceballos this season, as he simply hasn’t been able to break into the line-up consistently.

The 21-year-old has made just 19 appearances in all competitions so far this year, but even those have mostly been fleeting outings off the bench late in games.

In turn, it’s not what he would have been hoping for when he joined Los Blancos from Real Betis last summer, and it has led to question marks being raised over his future.

Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, claim that Real Madrid have effectively agreed that he will leave the club this summer, but it remains to be seen where his destination is.

AC Milan, Juventus, Roma and Liverpool are all specifically mentioned in the report, and so time will tell who wins this possible transfer battle for a very talented young footballer.

Perhaps interest from Liverpool and Juventus will be determined by what happens with Emre Can’s future, as the German international will see his current contract expire this summer and he has been linked with a move to Turin, as per the Metro.

Roma are battling for a top-four finish in Serie A, while the need for midfield reinforcements at Milan is obvious given Gennaro Gattuso has had to rely on his preferred trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie across all competitions since he took charge in November.

The future of Ceballos doesn’t sound as though it’s anywhere near being sorted out as of yet, but with an exit likely from the Bernabeu, as per the report above, there could be a transfer scrap for his signature with top teams around Europe evidently being left impressed with what they’ve seen of him.