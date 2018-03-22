Turkey v Republic of Ireland TV channel, kick-off time, date, odds and team news

It’s Turkey v Republic of Ireland in this week’s set of international friendly matches.

Martin O’Neill, has selected a new-look squad combining plenty of youth and experience for Ireland’s only game until May.

O’Neill stayed on as manager and will prepare to lead Republic of Ireland into the qualifying campaign for Euro 2020 after considering his future as boss after his side’s 5-1 aggregate defeat against Denmark in the play-offs for the World Cup 2018.

Aaron McCarey, Kieran O’Hara, Matt Doherty, Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Enda Stevens and Scott Hogan have all been handed the chance to compete for their first caps.

As for Turkey, they have just won two of their last eight games and finished fourth in their World Cup qualifying group.

When is Turkey v Republic of Ireland?

The match takes place at the Antalya Stadyumu in Antalya on Friday, March 23.

The game kicks-off at 5.30 pm.

What TV channel is Turkey v Republic of Ireland on?

RTE Two will show all the action live, with their coverage starting at 5pm.

Bet365 will also be streaming the game.

Martin O’Neill: It’s an opportunity for someone to come in and stake a claim. Shane Duffy did it recently and there is a chance for someone to do similar tomorrow. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/v3inSN1VnP — FAIreland ???? (@FAIreland) March 22, 2018

Team News

O’Neill’s youthful squad selection is due to a long injury list that includes: Harry Arter, Liam Kelly, Rob Elliot, Jon Walters, Robbie Brady, and James McCarthy.

However, the game will mark an emotional for Seamus Coleman who returns to the international fold after his lengthy injury lay-off.

As for Turkey, Mircea Lucescu has omitted big names Arda Turan and Burak Yilmaz from his own squad, while offering a first call-up to rising star Abdulkadir Omur.

Seamus Coleman: I’m really looking forward to the game. Everyone knows what wearing the Ireland shirt means to me and I can’t wait for tomorrow. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/WYV1dbCKhb — FAIreland ???? (@FAIreland) March 22, 2018

What are the betting odds?

Turkey – 10/11

Draw – 11/5

Republic of Ireland – 10/3