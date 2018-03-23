AC Milan transfer news: €25m+ rated German international scouted next week

AC Milan still have a lot to play for this season, but reports suggest that they’re plotting ways to strengthen the squad this summer already.

After a dismal start to the campaign under former boss Vincenzo Montella, Gennaro Gattuso was appointed in November and has turned their campaign around.

The Rossoneri are now firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish in Serie A to get back into the Champions League, while they will also have a Coppa Italia final to contest against Juventus.

Despite signing 11 new faces last summer, there are still holes in this current squad. Namely on the wings in attacking positions as Hakan Calhanoglu and Suso have rarely been given an opportunity to rest this season due to a lack of depth.

In turn, Calciomercato claim that Milan will watch Bayer Leverkusen starlet Julian Brandt in action for Germany next week when they take on Brazil in Berlin.

Despite having a contract which only runs until 2019, it’s added that the 21-year-old could still command a fee of around €25m-€30m this summer, and so it remains to be seen if Milan follow up their reported interest.

Much will surely depend on whether or not they qualify for the Champions League though, as that will have a bearing on their potential budget for the transfer window.

As for Brandt, he’s bagged nine goals and six assists in 31 appearances so far this season, while he has the versatility to play across the pitch on the left or right flank as well as centrally.

With 13 caps for Germany to his name already, he is accumulating impressive experience at a young age, and so perhaps a move to Milan at this stage of his career won’t be too much for him.