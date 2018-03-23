Manchester United and Chelsea given hope of disrupting major swap deal transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea may want to take note of some transfer gossip coming out of Spain today involving a potential swap deal between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

According to Don Balon, Real want to swap Gareth Bale for Robert Lewandowski, with the Polish striker becoming their main target to bolster their attack next season.

MORE: No deal: Manchester United make transfer approach for €60m Chelsea target amid contract row

However, their report states that there could be complications in concluding the deal despite Lewandowski personally agreeing to the move to the Bernabeu.

Don Balon claim that Bale’s preference is to move back to the Premier League, following recent claims that a deal could be in place for him to join Manchester United.

It was another piece from Don Balon that suggested Bale’s move to Old Trafford looked on the cards after they revealed details of a conversation between David de Gea and Sergio Ramos on Spain duty, during which the United goalkeeper told the Madrid captain that manager Jose Mourinho said the deal was on.

Gareth Bale and Robert Lewandowski to the Premier League?

If a swap cannot be agreed due to United being in pole position for Bale, this could also benefit Chelsea, who have been linked with Lewandowski.

The Blues urgently need an upgrade on Alvaro Morata up top and Lewandowski seems ideal, with the Sun also recently claiming they were in a strong position for the 29-year-old anyway.