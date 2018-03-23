Barcelona stalwart urges club to secure deal for Chelsea ace and fend off rivals

Beyond Jordi Alba, Barcelona have had their ongoing issues with quality and depth at left-back as Lucas Digne hasn’t always been able to convince.

It hasn’t adversely affected them as they’ve conceded just 13 goals in 29 games in La Liga this season, giving them the best defensive record in the league, and it has been an important part in keeping them on course for a treble along with the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Further, Alba has managed to make 38 appearances in all competitions and has contributed three goals and 11 assists, and at 29, he should still have plenty left in the tank to continue to make that position his own for the foreseeable future.

However, according to Don Balón, as re-reported by The Express, Gerard Pique has his concerns over the position and is said to be pushing Barcelona to sign Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, before Real Madrid are able to secure a deal for his compatriot.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea in 2016, making 77 appearances in all competitions for the Blues while scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists. Capable of showcasing defensive qualities and an attacking threat going forward, he has impressed for the most part since moving to England.

Confusingly, the report does hint at the possibility of Alonso playing in a more central role which wouldn’t make a great deal of sense as that isn’t his natural position. However, he would undoubtedly be a top addition for either squad and so it’s no surprise both parties are said to be keen to snap him up.

Importantly though, he remains a pivotal part of Antonio Conte’s plans in west London, and so the first battle will be to convince Chelsea to sell.

Having come through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, there could arguably be a desire to head back to the Spanish capital from Alonso’s perspective if there is an opportunity, but he has given no public indication of a desire to leave Chelsea and given he’s enjoying the best run of form in his career, it seemingly makes little sense to move on.