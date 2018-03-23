Manchester United star asks Jose Mourinho to let him leave after agreeing personal terms on major transfer

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly agreed terms on a transfer to Real Madrid and has asked Jose Mourinho to let him leave.

According to Diario Gol, the Spain international has informed his manager of his decision and a deal just needs to be struck between the two clubs now ahead of a potential summer deal.

This is a hammer blow to United and Mourinho after a difficult season that has seen them barely mount any kind of title challenge to runaway league leaders Manchester City, and also drop out of the Champions League early on.

De Gea could not prevent a shock exit at the hands of Sevilla earlier this month as United face the very real prospect of finishing the season without silverware.

Real Madrid could now take advantage by signing that big name in goal that they have needed ever since Iker Casillas left the Bernabeu.

Keylor Navas has done a decent job as Real’s number one, but is not the kind of ‘Galactico’ Florentino Perez ideally likes to have in each position of the club’s XI.

De Gea would represent a major upgrade and it looks as though the move could be on this summer, though Diario Gol suggest a swap deal may be required to push it through.