Lionel Messi gives Barcelona green light to Griezmann alternative, 21-goal star emerges

Barcelona have a wealth of attacking quality in the current squad already, but they continue to be linked with making a marquee signing this summer.

Ernesto Valverde remains on course for a treble in his first season in charge at the Nou Camp, with the Catalan giants still in the hunt for the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele all offer him various options in the attacking third, but it continues to be suggested that they will have more competition for places this summer.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Messi has given the go-ahead to Barcelona considering a swoop for Juventus ace Paulo Dybala if they fail in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

It’s quite the back-up plan given that the 24-year-old Argentine star has established himself as one of the top players in Europe with his form for the Turin giants.

He’s bagged 21 goals and five assists in 35 appearances in all competitions so far this season, as he has grown into a more prominent role for Juve over the past two years.

While it may be a disappointment to some to miss out on Griezmann, who Don Balon suggest could now stay at Atleti, bringing in Dybala would be a decent alternative as the Spanish media again claim that Messi has an influential say in matters, as they have done on countless occasions in recent times.

It still comes back to the same question though. Will Valverde be able to fit all of these attacking players into his line-up, or will he risk upsetting the balance he’s created in the side and causing issues within the group if he is forced to rotate and leave individuals out?

Adding Dybala would certainly make Barcelona a stronger side, but unless a current star was to move on, that’s a lot of options to manage in the final third.