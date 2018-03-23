Chile boss responds to Alexis Sanchez’s nightmare start at Manchester United

Chile manager Reinaldo Rueda has responded to the slow start made at Manchester United by Alexis Sanchez since his January transfer from Arsenal.

The 29-year-old is yet to get going at Old Trafford despite looking one of the best attacking players in Europe for much of his career at the Emirates Stadium.

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic all goals for Manchester United

Sanchez looks low on confidence and doesn’t seem to have a set role in this United side, with Jose Mourinho perhaps not the best manager for him.

Still, Rueda believes it’s been a tricky transition for the player to make and admits he’s feeling down about how it’s gone for him so far.

The manager did not go much further in explaining what might be going wrong for Sanchez but confirmed reports that the ex-Gunner considered missing this latest round of international fixtures with the Chilean national team.

‘It’s a difficult transition to go from Arsenal to Manchester United,’ Rueda is quoted in the Metro.

‘He is sad because he wants to show his level. Fortunately he arrived with a great disposition. He knows that his teammates love him and respect him.

‘In February he asked me to stay at his club, to adapt, but his passion for the team made him come here. We hope we can help him.’

Sanchez is far from the only player struggling at United right now, with the whole team well below par in the big games this season, particularly in their recent shock exit at the hands of Sevilla in the Champions League.