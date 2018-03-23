Man Utd plot defensive OVERHAUL, FIVE potential signings worth over £200m

Man Utd are reportedly planning to make big changes to their defence this summer with a string of top-class defensive players linked with a move.

On paper, it doesn’t seem to be the biggest weakness that the Red Devils have given that they’ve conceded just 23 goals in 30 Premier League games this season, giving them the second-best defensive record in the top flight.

SEE MORE: Photo: Eric Bailly’s hilarious response to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s farewell message to Man Utd

However, with ongoing question marks over the likes of Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling and others, Jose Mourinho is seemingly planning an overhaul this summer as there are five players being linked with a switch to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

As per the Manchester Evening News, Toby Alderweireld and Raphael Varane form part of that transfer shortlist with the former currently facing real doubts over his future at Tottenham with contract talks rumbling on.

Mourinho knows Varane well having worked with him at Real Madrid, and so perhaps there could be a reunion in the pipeline.

Elsewhere, The Express note that Samuel Umtiti is a Man Utd target himself and has a £50m release clause, but he’s reportedly told teammates that it’s his understanding that United want Varane this summer not him.

The pair are of course international teammates, and so perhaps they’ve had a discussion between themselves over possible interest from England.

Hector Bellerin’s agent has also been talking about his future, with the Metro noting that the Spaniard has been paired with a move to Old Trafford too amid talk of having a £52m+ price-tag.

His agent has conceded that enquiries have been made, but he refused to disclose which clubs were in contact as it remains to be seen if Man Utd opt to add Bellerin after signing Sanchez in January.

According to The Express, Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is also on the radar, although he could cost over £70m, as per the report.

With Luke Shaw facing an uncertain future and the likes of Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian not convincing, Mourinho could move to address that problem area too as he eyes big changes.