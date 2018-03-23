Man Utd stars TURNED ON teammate, DAMNING assessment of star man

Concern may well be growing at Man Utd after a fresh report claims that one player in particular has drawn the ire of his teammates in recent weeks.

It’s been a difficult fortnight for the Red Devils as they crashed out of the Champions League and that has been followed by rants and scathing attacks from Jose Mourinho on some of his players.

However, one man has who been particularly disappointing since he arrived in January is Alexis Sanchez, and it’s claimed that his attitude has already started to cause problems in the Man Utd dressing room.

According to The Sun, the Chilean international, who reportedly earns £505,000-a-week at Old Trafford, was slammed by his teammates at half-time in the defeat to Sevilla at Old Trafford.

Instead of resolving the issue or thrashing it out, he is alleged to have simply shrugged his shoulders, leading to the damning verdict from Neil Ashton that he will ‘never fit in’ and ‘is not a team player’ as he slams United too for not doing their homework on a player who has history of issues.

Given the investment in Sanchez, this will arguably be a real concern if accurate. There’s no denying that he’s a top-class player and he has proven that at Barcelona and Arsenal over the years.

However, at this stage of his career and with United showing so much faith in him, not only does he have to become more decisive as an individual and improve his form quickly, but he also needs to learn how to lead this team and ensure that they’re successful moving forward.

Speculation suggested that he had problems in the Arsenal dressing room before his exit, now it sounds as though they could be repeated at Old Trafford.