Man Utd tipped to launch whopping €300m raid, marquee ace could be sacrificed too

When it comes to potential blockbuster summer transfers, this could be up there with the biggest as Man Utd have been linked with a big-money move.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils on the whole, as although they’re still in the hunt for the FA Cup, they’ve fallen short in the Premier League title race and were dumped out of the Champions League earlier than most expected against Sevilla.

In turn, Jose Mourinho will certainly be under pressure to deliver better results next season and to win major honours, and that has seemingly led to speculation that big changes could be made at Old Trafford.

According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, not only are Man Utd eager to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Neymar, they’re reportedly ready to splash out a whopping €300m on the Brazilian international while also potentially including Paul Pogba in their offer.

It’s unclear as to how much the Frenchman’s inclusion will drive down that fee and asking price, but it should do significantly after his £89m move to Man Utd in 2016, as per BBC Sport, despite his troubles with form this season which have seen him dropped and left on the bench at times.

With Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of the season and with Marouane Fellaini’s contract expiring this summer, losing another midfielder doesn’t sound like a particularly great plan for Man Utd as they’ll be left short in that department if Pogba does move on.

As a result, it’s a little difficult to fully get on board with this rumour, although it’s entirely understandable if they do hold an interest in Neymar as he would improve any side he joined.

The 26-year-old only signed for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, going on to score 29 goals and providing 19 assists in 30 games to prove his class. While the French giants will be disappointed to lose him after just one season, a deal like the one reported above from Man Utd would surely make them consider it.

Meanwhile, the report doesn’t take into consideration Pogba’s plan for his own future, as ultimately he may not favour a move back to France over staying in Manchester.