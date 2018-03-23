Manchester United legend gets involved with SHOCK advice to £90m Jose Mourinho transfer target

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a transfer swoop for Gareth Bale for some time but their hopes of signing the Real Madrid star may have just taken a hit.

Various reports tonight are linking the Red Devils with a £90million swoop for Bale, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Madrid players believe he’s on his way to Old Trafford.

MORE: Offer accepted: Manchester United target house-hunting ahead of summer transfer

The Mail, meanwhile, claim the Welshman could have doubts over the move due to sharing an agent with the under-fire Luke Shaw, and now Ryan Giggs has got involved as well.

The Wales manager has surprisingly advised Bale against joining United in a potentially huge blow to his old club.

‘It’s Real Madrid – there are only a handful of clubs who have got that aura,’ Giggs is quoted in the Guardian.

‘Of course you would want to stay there. What’s Gareth won, three Champions League titles? The proof is in that.

‘When you are at clubs like that, you are always going to win things.’

This looks like bad news for United, who surely need a signing like Bale in their ranks after the poor start made at the club by January signing Alexis Sanchez.

The 28-year-old could be an upgrade in that attacking midfield position and more ideally suited to United’s style of play under Jose Mourinho.

Still, if Bale takes Giggs’ advice whilst on international duty with Wales he could surprisingly end up staying where he is.