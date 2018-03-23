Man Utd transfer news: Blow in pursuit of Dutch starlet plus £70m+ solution for problem area emerges

It will be a blow to Man Utd’s potential transfer plans, but Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has dished out some sound advice to a promising talent.

The Dutch boss has revealed that he has spoken with Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert over his future, and he has advised him to stay with the Eredivisie giants for the time being.

“I spoke to him about this. He’s in talks with Ajax about his contract,” he said, as quoted by The Express. “I think the best is for him stay in Holland because he’s only 18.”

It might not be what Man Utd supporters want to hear as every club loves signing a potential future star, but ultimately this has to be the advice that Kluivert listens to.

At just 18 years of age, it’s imperative that he plays regularly to gain experience and mature into a top player. With 30 appearances to his name already this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in that time, he’s getting the role that he needs with Ajax.

At Old Trafford, it could be a completely different story. With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez as competition, it’s difficult to place him anywhere near the top of the pecking order.

In turn, Koeman’s got this one spot on, but it remains to be seen if the youngster listens even if it’s a blow in itself for United if he is indeed in contract talks with Ajax, as per his national team coach.

Meanwhile, according to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd are now said to be prioritising Alex Sandro over Danny Rose and Kieran Tierney for the left-back position.

With Luke Shaw again facing an uncertain future and Ashley Young being asked to play out of position ahead of out-of-favour stars such as Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, it’s an area that Mourinho must address and bring in a natural left-back. The Juventus star has proven he has the quality and pedigree to deliver both in Italy and in Europe, and so he would undoubtedly fit the bill.

However, it’s added by The Express that he could command a transfer fee of over £70m this summer, and so whether that’s enough to force United into a re-think remains to be seen, as that is a lot of money for the Brazilian ace.