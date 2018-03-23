Olivier Giroud admits he hasn’t hit it off with Chelsea team-mate since sealing transfer from Arsenal

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud admits his partnership with Eden Hazard hasn’t really taken off yet since he joined the Blues from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The France international hasn’t been a regular starter at Chelsea, just as was the case during his final 18 months at the Emirates Stadium, but also believes he and Hazard haven’t really found the best way to work together yet.

In fairness, moving clubs in the middle of the season is difficult and Giroud could perhaps have done with getting more time to truly develop an understanding with Hazard.

Antonio Conte hasn’t really given him that time, with Giroud often on the bench as Hazard has been mainly used up front in a ‘false 9’ role, while Alvaro Morata also provides competition for the centre-forward spot.

Still, Giroud does sound a tad frustrated by his combination play with the Belgian as he admitted in an interview that their partnership is yet to bear fruit.

‘For me, the competition is with Morata. We can be made to play with Eden up front but it is very rare and it really hasn’t borne fruit,’ the 31-year-old is quoted in the Daily Mirror.