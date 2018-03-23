Pep Guardiola could ruin Barcelona’s €100m transfer plans, Man City swap deal lined up

Pep Guardiola enjoyed successful spells at Barcelona both as a player and a coach, but his former club might not be too impressed with him now.

With Man City on course to secure the Premier League title this season, coupled with their League Cup success and their progression in the Champions League, it could lead to a very fruitful campaign for the club and for Guardiola.

Spearheading their push on various fronts has been Sergio Aguero, who has scored 30 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions and has undoubtedly reiterated that he remains a pivotal part of their plans especially with Gabriel Jesus out injured for a prolonged period.

However, according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, the Argentine forward could be sacrificed this summer as Man City plot a way to beat Barcelona to the signing of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

The French international has a €100m release clause in his contract with the Catalan giants touted as favourites to sign him, but the report adds that not only will Guardiola push City to splash out the €100m, but they may also include Aguero in the offer as a swap deal.

If that’s the case then that will surely be music to the ears of the La Liga giants. Aside from the fact that Aguero would secure a reunion with the club after their previous successful stint together, it would give them a world-class and immediate replacement for Griezmann.

Further, Atleti wouldn’t be handing their best player over to their direct rivals, and so the deal would undoubtedly appeal for many different reasons.

Barcelona will of course hope that they aren’t beaten to the punch, but if this deal is genuinely on the table, it’s hard not to see Man City and Guardiola getting the better of them in the transfer market on this occasion, provided Greizmann is open to a move to England.

The 27-year-old has bagged 23 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and coupled with his form for club and country in recent years, it’s no surprise that he is attracting interest from top clubs around Europe.