Real Madrid cool David de Gea transfer interest, set sights on two other Manchester United stars instead

There’s some good news for Manchester United as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez doesn’t seem to be prioritising a David de Gea transfer swoop any longer.

The bad news for Red Devils supporters is he’s still looking at swooping for two of their star players in the form of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet claims Perez is focusing on those two ahead of any De Gea trasfer deal for the moment, and this report comes as AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is linked with the club instead.

Another Don Balon piece has linked the Italy international as a prime target to replace Keylor Navas at the Bernabeu, so United can at least breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to keeping arguably their most important player.

Still, they won’t be too keen on losing Pogba or Rashford either, even if there is the chance of landing Gareth Bale in return.

Don Balon claim Perez wants to use the Welsh winger as bait for either of those two players, with a surprise swoop for Rashford seemingly at the top of his agenda.

The England international could be a decent signing for Real despite not playing regularly for United, with many feeling he’s one of a number of players whose talents are being wasted at Old Trafford.

Still young and with his best years ahead of him, Rashford could benefit from playing up front rather than out wide and indeed by playing for a more attack-minded team such as Madrid.