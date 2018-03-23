Real Madrid eye shock raid on Man Utd, add star man to transfer shortlist

Competition for places is fierce at Man Utd and coupled with their issues this season, it has led to speculation of Real Madrid swooping for one of their top players.

The Red Devils haven fallen short in the Champions League, while they’re likely to see the Premier League title go to the blue half of Manchester.

Jose Mourinho will still have hope of securing the FA Cup to avoid being left empty-handed this season, but more will be expected from Man Utd next season to compete on all fronts.

In turn, that may involve changes to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window, but this certainly isn’t a deal that many supporters will want to see.

According to Sport, Real Madrid are keen on Marcus Rashford as they’ve reportedly added his name to a list of top targets to bolster their attacking options, one that is also said to include Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Paulo Dybala, Mauro Icardi and Mohamed Salah.

In turn, they seemingly have quite ambitious plans across the board with those names in question.

The 20-year-old has had a good season with 12 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions, and so he has proven to be an important part of Mourinho’s plans and will continue to be so as he’ll only improve with experience and maturity.

As a result, there doesn’t seem to be too much sense in even considering an exit. However, the report suggests a potential keenness from Rashford’s perspective as he could play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo while he’ll have to battle with Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez for playing time moving forward in Manchester.

Further, with the issues at Old Trafford after their Champions League exit which was followed by Jose Mourinho’s rant and criticism of his players, Los Blancos could be eyeing a window of opportunity to swoop if possible.

Nevertheless, given his importance to the team and having come through the youth ranks to establish himself as a fan favourite with the United faithful, it would be a major surprise if Man Utd were to even entertain the thought of selling Rashford at this stage of his career.