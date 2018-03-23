No deal: Manchester United make transfer approach for €60m Chelsea target amid contract row

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti looks no closer to signing a new contract with the club as Manchester United and Chelsea could be set to benefit.

The France international has been a rock at the back for Barca since he joined from Lyon last summer, and is available for just €60million due to the release clause written into his contract.

While that may have seemed a safe fee when they signed him, Barcelona will now be worried about losing a top player on the cheap as the transfer market has somewhat exploded since then.

Fees have soared in recent transfer windows and this now looks a snippet to pay for a player of Umtiti’s quality, who could be a great signing for either United or Chelsea.

Don Balon claim talks between the 24-year-old and his club over a new deal are ‘stagnant’, with Luis Suarez said to be convinced he’s going to leave the Nou Camp in the summer.

Samuel Umtiti transfer – just what Man Utd and Chelsea need

United are mentioned by Don Balon as having made an approach, and with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof all disappointing this season and Eric Bailly has struggled with injuries, this would make an ideal signing.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also had their issues at the back due to a loss of form from both Gary Cahill and David Luiz, the latter of whom has largely been axed by Antonio Conte for most of the season.

It’s clear that Umtiti could be just what’s needed for two big clubs who’ll feel they’ve under-achieved this season, with United miles behind Manchester City in the title race and Chelsea possibly set to miss out on the top four altogether.