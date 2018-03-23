Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The top 10 Manchester United quotes

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was released from Manchester Utd yesterday after winning three trophies at the club and scoring 29 goals in 53 appearances for the club.

United broke the news of Zlatan’s departure with a short statement on their official website. It read: “Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract with immediate effect.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future.”

According to reports, Ibrahimovic’s move to Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester United has been announced in an advert in the LA Times.

The mercurial Swede leaves the Old Trafford club with some fantastic memories of his trademark panache, flair, confidence and of course, unforgettable quotes. Here are some of the best of them.

Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history. #foreverred pic.twitter.com/vo1Gs3SUHL — Zlatan Ibrahimovi? (@Ibra_official) March 22, 2018

The top 10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United quotes

1. “I admire Cantona and I heard what he said. But I won’t be King of Manchester. I will be God of Manchester.” – In response to Cantona’s comments that he would be the prince of Manchester.

2. “I have no individual targets because that I did already, after three months in England. I conquered England – it took three months.”

3. “I’m an animal. I feel like a lion. I don’t want to be a lion, I am a lion… The lion is born a lion – it means I’m a lion.”

4. [Paul Pogba]: “That’s why we bought him.”

[Zlatan Ibrahimovic]: “Bought me? I came for free. They bought you!”

5. “It seems that the older I get, the more intelligent I get… The game is improving, I am getting better and better and like I said, I feel like Benjamin Button – I was born old and I will die young!”

6. “Zlatan Land Zlatan Arena Zlatan Trophy.” – after the club’s Europa League triumph.

Zlatan Land Zlatan Arena Zlatan Trophy A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimovi? (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on May 26, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

7. “It will be put in the museum. I have a house only for the medals.”

8. “He is the Ibrahimovic of martial arts… and I’m the McGregor of the football world.” – on Conor McGregor

9. “I think I’m like wine. The older I get, the better I get.”

10. “I’ve met a lot of City fans but they became United supporters when they met me!”