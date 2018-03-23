Why will Jack Wilshere miss England v Netherlands? Gareth Southgate reveals reason

Jack Wilshere will miss England’s international friendly against the Netherlands tonight.

Arsenal star, Wilshere, has long harboured ambitions to represent his country and was desperate to get back into the international fold after nearly two years out.

SEE MORE: Netherlands vs England TV channel, kick-off time, date, odds and squads

His last appearance for England came in the forgettable Euro 2016 campaign, however, after making significant strides in his fitness and form this season for the Gunners, he was finally rewarded with a call-up by England manager, Gareth Southgate.

He was expected to start in tonight’s match at the Amsterdam Arena, however, he will be absent due to a minor knee injury, Southgate has confirmed.

Speaking yesterday, Southgate played down the severity of his injury and could be in line to play on Tuesday night against Italy.

Southgate said: “Jack Wilshere felt some tendon in his knee. It’s something he’s felt before. It’s nothing too serious.

“Hopefully over the next couple of days that will settle down. It’s something that in the past has settled down quickly.”

Wilshere, who went out on loan last season to Bournemouth in a bid to make the England squad spoke about his love for representing his country and to try and make the World Cup this summer.

“I’ve always loved representing my country and it’s something I’ve missed,” Wilshere said earlier in the week.

“But I never gave up hope I’d do it again. I’ve always felt this is somewhere I belong. Now it’s down to me to stake my claim.

“I’m not doing much different to in the past but, if I do not feel quite up to it, maybe I’ll miss a day rather than think I can get through it now.

“Also, I’m not going in for stupid tackles, which helps. That’s part of growing up and maturing.”