£53m Real Madrid midfielder and Barcelona superstar to both leave La Liga for astonishing move to this league

Two huge La Liga stars have been linked with moves away from Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Both Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric have reportedly been linked with moves away from La Liga to join the Chinese Super League.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has speculated that the Croatian Modric could be following in the footsteps of Iniesta who reportedly already has close links with a summer move to China.

The potential deal could reportedly see Modric earn an astounding €40 million per season.

It comes in the same week that the Daily Star reported that Modric had been linked with a £53m move back to the Premier League with Modric to join Arsenal.

Both Iniesta and Modric have established themselves in the last decade as two of the most talented midfielders in world football. They would not only be a colossal loss for their respected teams but also a huge loss for Spanish football.

Both have won multiple Champions League and La Liga titles and have regularly earned spots in the World XI during annual ballon d’Or ceremonies in recent seasons.

Iniesta has of course risen through the youth ranks at Barcelona and has never signed for another club at professional level.

The end of an era, perhaps?