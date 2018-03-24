AC Milan pushing to land Gattuso’s ideal signing, could become third summer addition

Gennaro Gattuso has led a resurgence at AC Milan in recent months, but the Italian tactician has an issue with a lack of depth moving forward.

The Rossoneri brought in 11 new faces last summer, but there are still problems to address in the squad, particularly in the wide positions as there has been an over-reliance on Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu this season.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: Loan exit touted, €50m demanded for top target as valuation drops 50 percent

Aside from that, the midfield trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie have played a lot of minutes too, and without alternatives aside from Manuel Locatelli in the deeper-lying midfield role, more needs to be done to strengthen the group in order to compete on various fronts.

Having spent big last summer, it looks as though Milan may adopt a more reserved approach this time round, as Sports Illustrated report on how they’ve already signed Sampdoria defender Ivan Strinic on a free, while The Daily Mail add that goalkeeper Pepe Reina has undergone a medical and will also arrive for no fee.

In turn, adding players for minimal spending seems to be the trend developing, and with Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere also set to become a free agent this summer as his contract will expire, he could be next.

Calciomercato have provided an update on Milan’s pursuit, and report that the Italian giants are in ‘constant contact’ with his agents, and he hasn’t rebuffed their interest.

His wage demands are cited as a possible stumbling block, but interestingly it’s added that he fits the bill as an ideal signing for Gattuso who likes him given his qualities and all-round game.

There is a strong argument to suggest that Wilshere would be perfect in Serie A. He has the technical quality, grittiness and mobility to cause any team problems, while he has proven his fitness this season after a string of injury setbacks throughout his career.

It seems he has impressed the Milan boss, who would have had a close look in their recent Europa League tie, but it remains to be seen whether or not a deal can be done to potentially make it three summer signings, all on free transfers for the club.