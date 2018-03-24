Bad news for Man United: Red Devils could be set to miss out on £30M-rated English star

Man United could be set to miss out on Fulham and England youngster Ryan Sessegnon, with the player reportedly happy to stay with the Whites should they secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

This is according to the Sun, who are stating that the England youngster is valued at at £30M, and that Spurs and Man City are also keen on the starlet.

The news outlet have also reported that the 17-year-old is reportedly willing to stay with the west London club as long as they achieve promotion to the Premier League this season, meaning that United could miss out on the midfielder should Fulham get promoted from the Championship.

Sessegnon is currently one of the brightest young talents in European football, with the winger constantly impressive fans with his performance at such as young age.

The player’s record for Fulham is excellent, with him managing to bag a total of 21 goals and nine assists in just 71 appearances, meaning that he contributes to a goal in just over every two games, an impressive record.

The Englishman’s quality finishing ability and potential to play anywhere down the left-hand-side has seen label him as one of the future stars of the England national team.

Should Fulham end up joining United in the Premier League next season, it’ll be interesting to see if Sessegnon remains with the Whites for their first top flight campaign since the 2013/14 season.