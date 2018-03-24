Bad news for Pogba: Man Utd eye €150m-rated target to replace him

Paul Pogba has had his struggles this season, but arguably far-fetched reports have suggested that Man Utd could be eyeing a replacement.

The Frenchman has been taken off early in some Premier League games this season while being left on the bench for others by Jose Mourinho, as the debate rages on over whether or not the Portuguese tactician is using him in his most effective role.

As seen during his spell with Juventus, Pogba excelled on the left of a midfield three where he had the freedom to roam and be an attacking threat, but instead at Man Utd, he has had to balance that with defensive duties.

In turn, whether Mourinho is to blame for not utilising him properly or Pogba needs to take responsibility to show more maturity and development in his game, it hasn’t been an easy year for either.

However, El Gol Digital, as re-reported by The Express, have gone as far as to suggest that Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez is being lined up as a replacement for the 25-year-old, and he’ll cost €150m as per the release clause in his current contract.

As far as the Spaniard is concerned, he’s continued to play a fundamental role for Atleti this season, featuring 43 times and scoring six goals while providing three assists from his midfield role.

In turn, it’s also difficult to see why he’d want to leave the La Liga giants, and Diego Simeone evidently values him very highly so it all makes this particular transfer difficult to see going through.

Nevertheless, until Pogba starts to dominate consistently for Man Utd to silence the critics and dismiss the speculation over his future, these rumours will continue to surface as he has yet to really show his best over an extended period at Old Trafford.

With Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, United would arguably be well advised to add quality and depth rather than replacements for the few midfielders that they could have left in the squad.