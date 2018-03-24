Barcelona ace wants €12m payout as exit talk strengthens ahead of summer

It remains unclear as to what Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta will decide to do with his future, but reports claim he wants a big payout before he goes.

As noted by BBC Sport earlier this month, the 33-year-old revealed that he will announce a decision before the end of April, with a prolonged stay at Barcelona or a potentially lucrative move to China being the two options on the table.

Having been with the club for over two decades, making 663 appearances for the senior side, winning eight La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups and much more, there’s no denying that the playmaker has written his name into club folklore.

However, according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, should he leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season, he wants a €12m payout, following in the footsteps of former teammate Xavi who is said to have also received a significant fee after his exit from the club.

Given the impeccable class, loyalty and influence that he has displayed at Barcelona for so many years, there is a strong argument to suggest that Iniesta deserves the payout, coupled with the fact that he did sign a new contract recently which will also strengthen his position if he wishes to leave.

Nevertheless, that is a lot of money from a Barca perspective, and given he could be set to land a lucrative contract in China, the veteran certainly seems to be trying to cash in at this late stage of his career.

The Catalan giants will arguably be hoping that he opts to stay at the Nou Camp though, as although he is entering the latter stages of his playing career and isn’t as influential as he has been in the past, he’s still made 33 appearances in all competitions this season and remains an important part of Ernesto Valverde’s plans.

Coupled with this reported payout being demanded, it could be just another reason why Barcelona try to convince him to stay for longer.