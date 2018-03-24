Barcelona deliver warning, demand €38m to seal permanent exit of misfit

After shipping out an out-of-favour star on loan this season, Barcelona have reportedly reiterated their demands if they are to sell him in a permanent deal.

Having found regular playing time hard to come by at the Nou Camp, Rafinha joined Inter on loan for the season and has started to make his mark for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Following just 79 appearances in six seasons with Barcelona, which also involved his fair share of injury problems, a move elsewhere was needed for the 25-year-old to get a more prominent role, improve his fitness and confidence and become the top player that many expected him to be.

With seven Serie A outings to his name, the last three of which have been as a starter, it appears as though the Brazilian ace could be making a breakthrough at the San Siro and so a permanent move could be a possibility this summer if he has indeed convinced the Nerazzurri he has an important role to play moving forward.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, Inter, and arguably any other club interested in his services, have been warned that Barcelona still expect to receive €38m for Rafinha, with the Italian giants having an option to buy at the end of the season.

As he continues to improve and show his worth, it’s arguably down to his form in the coming weeks to determine whether or not he gets a permanent switch to Italy.

That is a lot of money though for a player who is still proving himself, and so much could depend on Inter’s ability to qualify for the Champions League, as per the report.

Spalletti’s men currently sit in fourth place, the last qualification spot, but they’re still in a precarious position with just a point separating them and Lazio. Meanwhile, city rivals AC Milan have been resurgent in recent months and are just five points adrift with the Derby della Madonnina fast approaching.

In turn, key investments could hinge on how the rest of the season plays out.