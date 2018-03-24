Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde willing to let £13M Spanish star secure summer transfer away from club

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is reportedly willing to let Aleix Vidal secure a move away from the Nou Camp in the summer.

This is according to Diario Gol, who are reporting that the Spanish defender has already told his teammates that is he is eyeing up a move to England, and that Valverde is willing to let the Spaniard leave the club.

MORE: Barcelona ace warns club over risk of losing pivotal figure, €60m Man Utd exit touted

The news outlet have also reported that the player’s potential departure could be down to the fact that Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann could be joining the club, meaning that Barca fans shouldn’t be too displeased to see the defender leave if it means that the Atleti star is joining them.

Vidal has proved useful for Valverde’s side since his £13M move from Sevilla in the summer of 2015 (fee as per the BBC), with the player’s versatility often coming in handy for the Catalan giants.

Vidal can be used as either a defender or midfielder, with Valverde’s even sometimes deploying the Spaniard as a right winger on more than one occasion so far this campaign.

In his 50 appearances for the La Liga table toppers, the former Sevilla star has managed to score four and assist 12, a formidable record considering a fair few of those appearances have come from the substitute’s bench.

If Vidal does end up leaving Barcelona in the summer, it’ll be interesting to see if the does in fact secure a move to England.